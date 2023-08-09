The Bryan City Council unanimously approved a proposed tax rate of $0.62400 per $100 valuation — the same as the current tax rate — during Tuesday’s meeting.

This proposal is subject to change as the amount reflects a tax rate cap or limit that the council cannot go above when it approves the finalized tax rate. The council can propose a lower rate at a future meeting, but not higher than the rate approved Tuesday.

During the earlier workshop meeting, Chief Financial Officer Will Smith said the city’s general fund tax revenues for Fiscal Year 2024 is $3.58 million, a 24.96% increase from FY23.

He also presented other potential tax rates for the council to consider, including the no-new-revenue rate at $0.546953 per $100 valuation; the voter approval rate without an unused increment at $0.563455 per $100 valuation; and the voter approval rate with an unused increment at $0.659116 per $100 valuation.

The no-new-revenue rate factors the amount of funds generated in the previous fiscal year and operates on a set amount. Smith said unused increments are for every year, for three years, that a city doesn’t hit the voter approval rate and are able to carry over those increments to set a rate.

Given that the funds to operate city projects in a majority comes from collected tax revenue, City Manager Kean Registers said the no-new-revenue rate is not ideal as the cost of things go up each year.

“The no-new-revenue rate sounds great,” he said during the workshop. “But, [it] is very hard to operate a city or a business on the same revenue that you had last year.”

Mayor Bobby Gutierrez recalled the ongoing discussions that took place this time last year when the council debated where to set the tax rate.

“Last year we had a lot of elections going on at one time and this became a very political issue,” he said. “It wasn’t anything to do about what we were going to do with the money, it was about how you got votes at that point. We had proposed dropping it a penny, then it was half [a cent], then it was a quarter [of a cent], then it was half, then it was a quarter.

“And the financial climate that we are in, in our country right now, and the uncertainty that we were going through then versus now as well, we have a very much more higher inflation than we have had before. And being in banking, how many loans you are doing right now versus what you were doing two years ago, it is a big deal and it has a lot of causes and effects with what happens here.”

A public hearing on the FY24 budget and discussion for a proposed tax rate will be held during an upcoming council meeting Aug. 22. A public hearing on the tax rate and final reading of the budget will take place Sept. 5, followed by the final reading of the tax rate a week later.

Additionally, the council approved an ordinance extending the city limits of Bryan near the Texas A&M RELLIS campus. These boundaries already have been recognized during redistricting, however this ordinance officially recognizes the update since 2003.

“The benefit of adopting an ordinance to this effect is it precludes any contest by any party in the future. While the city of Bryan hopes there will be no dispute with any surrounding incorporated areas or property owners, the city can never be certain that such a dispute will not develop,” city staff stated. “Such situations are more apt to arise when the city seeks to annex territory, or defines its extraterritorial jurisdiction in a manner that may conflict with planned expansions by other cities. In the context of such controversies, flaws in old ordinances can sometimes be used to challenge the validity of newer annexations that are otherwise valid.”

The area within the boundary has been treated as part of the city for at least 20 years and has been receiving city services for at least that long; it has never been found by a court to be outside the city, and is not currently challenged in any lawsuit, according to city staff.