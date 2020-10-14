Bryan City Council OKs senior housing contract with Elder-Aid, Inc.

Tuesday evening, the Bryan City Council approved a $102,480 funding contract with Elder-Aid, Inc. for the development of a one-bedroom, one-bath elderly rental home at 609 W. 15th St.
Elder-Aid — a local nonprofit and a certified Community Housing Development Organization — will contract with a builder to construct the home, Bryan director of community development Alsie Bond said via email.
Construction will begin by Dec. 1 at the latest and will be completed with a certificate of occupancy date on or before Oct. 13, 2022, she continued.
The agreement requires that the home will be occupied by a renter household that earns no more than 60% of the area median income, which Bond said currently is $27,600 per year for a one-member household and $31,500 per year for a two-member household. Additionally, Elder-Aid requires that tenants be at least 60 years of age.
The tenant has not been selected yet, but as of Tuesday morning, Elder Aid has a waiting list of 26 tenants.
As a Community Housing Development Organization, Elder-Aid can keep all rents paid by tenants of the home.
“This encourages the agency to continue partnering with the city and providing safe, healthy and affordable rental homes,” Bond explained.
The project is made possible by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s HOME Investment Partnership Act, which Bond said is funding the effort. According to the council agenda summary, Elder Aid was certified as a Community Housing Development Organization by Bryan in 1998 and has since built 21 elderly rental projects in the city.
An ordinance, effective Nov. 1, appointing associate municipal court judges Colleen Batchelor, Michele Esparza and Glynis Gore also was approved at Tuesday’s council meeting.
Council members supported the conveyance of a nearly 7-acre tract from Bryan Commerce and Development to the city’s partner Bryan/Traditions Partnership. According to the agenda summary, the space will be used for residential lots and common area along Persimmon Ridge Court.
Director of Strategic Projects Lindsay Guindi said the land will now be subdivided into residential lots and sold individually to one or more third parties to build homes.
As work continues at the Travis Bryan Midtown Park, the council approved a $190,341 contract with H2I Group, Inc. to furnish netting, foul poles and padding for the Little League fields renovation project. City Manager Kean Register said work on the lake is continuing as well. Since work began in September, 280 loads of material have been removed from the lake so far. The work will continue into next year, he said.
At the start of the meeting, Bryan staff presented the annual state of the city report, which can be accessed at bryantx.gov/stateofthecity. The website includes reports of each of the departments’ accomplishments from fiscal year 2020.
Go to bryantx.gov/channel16 to view Tuesday’s meeting, including a rezoning request and an update to the city’s code of ordinances regarding landscaping regulations.
