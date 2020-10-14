Bryan City Council OKs senior housing contract with Elder-Aid, Inc.

Tuesday evening, the Bryan City Council approved a $102,480 funding contract with Elder-Aid, Inc. for the development of a one-bedroom, one-bath elderly rental home at 609 W. 15th St.

Elder-Aid — a local nonprofit and a certified Community Housing Development Organization — will contract with a builder to construct the home, Bryan director of community development Alsie Bond said via email.

Construction will begin by Dec. 1 at the latest and will be completed with a certificate of occupancy date on or before Oct. 13, 2022, she continued.

The agreement requires that the home will be occupied by a renter household that earns no more than 60% of the area median income, which Bond said currently is $27,600 per year for a one-member household and $31,500 per year for a two-member household. Additionally, Elder-Aid requires that tenants be at least 60 years of age.

The tenant has not been selected yet, but as of Tuesday morning, Elder Aid has a waiting list of 26 tenants.

As a Community Housing Development Organization, Elder-Aid can keep all rents paid by tenants of the home.

“This encourages the agency to continue partnering with the city and providing safe, healthy and affordable rental homes,” Bond explained.