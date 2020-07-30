Bryan residents may see more activity at the Travis Bryan Midtown Park lake at the end of August now that the city council has approved a contract for work at the site.
On Tuesday, Bryan council members voted to award a $3,667,960 lake grading contract to Palasota Contracting. This phase of the regional park project includes the deepening and widening of the limits of the lake, which currently is about 16 acres and will be expanded to be 22 acres. The depth will be increased from 2 feet to 6 feet deep, with some areas 8 feet deep.
Officials are in the process of testing arsenic levels in the sediment. City Engineer Paul Kaspar said that tests so far have shown levels that are either low enough to be used on a different site, or higher and need to be taken to the Twin Oaks Landfill. If any portions are discovered that show greater levels of contamination, they will need to be disposed of in a hazardous waste landfill.
Golder and Associates, a sub-consultant to the Mitchell & Morgan design team over the park project, created a chemical hazard health and safety plan for this phase of soil and sediment removal that the contractor will need to follow. Golder and Associates specializes in environmental-type work, Kaspar said.
Kaspar said that all the environmental consultants that the city has worked with are comfortable with the plans for the lake work. He said since arsenic tends to be in the sediment and not the lake water, the city is trying to get rid of those sediments so that residents can feel comfortable with “a cleaned-up lake that will hopefully remain that way for many years to come.”
“If you look at the lake over time, there were signs up not to fish years ago, and there were signs up [saying] don’t get in the lake,” Kaspar said. “All of those came down many years ago because the levels naturally decreased in terms of the contamination. As part of redeveloping this park, we’re trying to take as much extra precaution as we can to ensure that the citizens feel confident about recreating at the park and that it is going to be a clean lake when it’s all said and done.”
Kaspar said that Golder and Associates’ plan outlines minimum standards to ensure that safety protocols are being followed when dealing with the arsenic contaminated sediment, both for their employees and others who may visit the site.
The city of Bryan is using the same consultant to check if any of the sediment could become airborne. Golder and Associates will run computer models in August, and if the projections show that there is any potential for sediment to become airborne and leave the site, Golder and Associates will be required to monitor the situation at the perimeter of the work site.
If airborne sediment is detected during the monitoring process, work will stop so that the contractor can take steps to mitigate the issue, such as dampening the sediment more before continuing to dig.
There are no plans to use soil from the lake on the park property, Kaspar said. Some portions that are determined to be safe and meet all necessary standards will be relocated to an off-site property that the contractor owns.
Some portions of the lake have not been tested for arsenic yet because they are too wet, but Kaspar said areas where testing is complete might be worked on starting in the middle of August. However, he said it is more likely that the work will begin at the end of August.
Palasota Contracting presented the lowest bid of $3,667,960.00, which is 42% below the engineer’s estimate of $6,395,735.50. Kaspar said that the price may be lower than initially estimated partly because Palasota Contracting has worked on other parts of the park project and therefore had lower mobilization costs to get out to the site.
Separate from the Palasota Contracting agreement, Kaspar said the city is anticipating spending just over $2 million to take some of the soil from the lake to the landfill.
Council members also approved a change order from Palasota Contracting for work on the Midtown Park Boulevard and lake bypass channel. The shift increases the contract amount by $97,864, bringing the total amount of the contract to $2,854,855. According to the agenda summary, this remains less than the original budgeted amount for this contract based on the engineer’s estimate of $3,716,633.
The creation of the Travis Bryan Midtown Park Operating Fund — which is meant to create a more transparent means of communicating the financial operations of the regional park project — also was approved on Tuesday. Similarly, a Travis Bryan Midtown Park Construction Fund was created in May. It is also meant to increase transparency concerning how much money is being spent on the park.
For more information on Tuesday’s meeting, visit bryantx.gov.
