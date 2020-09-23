Bryan City Council OKs additional funding for Travis Little League Fields project

Construction at the Travis Little League Fields on Bomber Drive will cost more than anticipated and is taking a bit longer due to weather delays.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Bryan City Council members voted to approve a $297,830 change order that brings the contract with CORE construction up to $5,925,830, compared to the original $5,628,000 agreement that was approved in June. The change order will account for the addition of a backstop wall at each field instead of netting, costs related to the parking lot, and additional work.
Overall, the project has called for the existing structures and fields to be demolished to make way for new ballfields, batting cages, a playground, concessions, restrooms and more. The changes are part of the city’s regional park project.
Officials said in June that they hoped the fields would be ready by February 2021. Tuesday’s council agenda summary states that weather delays will push the opening date to late March or early April. Since this will not allow the space to be available for spring Little League play, teams will use the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex for the beginning of the spring season before switching to the renovated fields when they’re done, according to the agenda.
The council also approved multiple items that work together to make it possible for the city to issue general obligation pension bonds that will finance the approximately $54 million unfunded portion of the city’s employee pension fund.
Assistant Finance Director Will Smith said the city hasn’t issued bonds for this purpose before. However, due to historically low interest rates, this change from the traditional funding method should save the city $35 million over the course of 20 years, he added.
The Texas Attorney General will issue an opinion on the debt and a credit rating agency will rate the bonds in the coming weeks. The Texas Municipal Retirement System Board also will need to approve of an agreement related to the bonds and the city of Bryan at the end of October.
The bonds are expected to sell in late October. In November, the city of Bryan will make its payment to TMRS using the funds.
The council approved an ordinance to increase the expenditure budget appropriations for fiscal year 2020 from $425,047,631 to $451,307,631. The action is essentially a final step to wrap up the FY20 budget before moving into FY21 on Oct. 1.
“The vast majority of these items are not actually expenditures going out of the door,” Smith explained. “They’re actually just transfers from our capital reserve funds to the general fund for some drainage projects and then for some of the park construction and operations.”
Smith said such transfers account for about $20 million of the increase.
During the executive session, which is closed to the public, the council discussed “the possible sale, purchase, lease or conveyance of property in downtown, north, south, east and west Bryan and property commonly known as Queen Theatre,” according to the meeting agenda.
The Downtown Bryan Association board voted to negotiate with the city over terms for a possible conveyance of the Queen, Bryan Communications and Marketing Manager Kristen Waggener said Tuesday, but the city has no information to share regarding those terms.
DBA Interim Executive Director Katelyn Brown said via email that the DBA board has been working closely with the city of Bryan about this topic and at this time, there is no other information.
For more information on Tuesday’s meeting, including the approval of the Brazos County Health District FY21 budget, visit bryantx.gov.
