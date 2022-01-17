Bryan City Council member Flynn Adcock dies

Bryan City Council member Flynn Adcock has died, city of Bryan officials announced Monday. He was 56.

Adcock had served as Bryan's Single Member District 4 councilman since November 2020.

“Flynn was a great Councilmember and a good friend,” Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson said in a statement. “He was always well-prepared for meetings and always had the best interest of the entire city at heart. Our condolences are with his family as they navigate this difficult situation.”

Adcock recently retired from Texas A&M University AgriLife Research, where he served as Assistant Director at the Center for North American Studies in the Department of Agricultural Economics. Adcock specialized in international trade and marketing, economic impact analysis and microeconomics. Adcock, a member of Texas A&M's class of 1986, held three degrees from the university.

Adcock held various community volunteer positions over the years. He was a board member and chair of the BTU Board of Directors and was previously a chair and member of the Bryan Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and member of the Community Development Advisory Committee. Adcock also served on Hospice Brazos Valley's board of directors and is a past president of the Kiwanis Club and the Brazos Valley Republican Club. Adcock was a member of the Memorial Forest Neighborhood Association and was a founding member of The Oaks Neighborhood Association.