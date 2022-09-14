Bryan City Council lowers tax rate by a half-cent

The Bryan City Council on Tuesday voted 6-1 to set a tax rate of $0.624000 per $100 valuation, a half-cent lower than the previous tax rate.

The rate, which was proposed on Sept. 7 by a 6-1 vote, represents a compromise established by councilmembers after four originally wanted no change to the tax rate and three wanted a one-cent reduction. Brent Hairston, who represents Single Member District 5, was the lone dissenting vote in both votes.

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson said the previous vote established a minimum reduction of a half-cent, but they could take action on a greater reduction.

SMD 3 Councilmember Bobby Gutierrez made a motion to set a rate at $0.619000 per $100 valuation, which would be a one-cent reduction and mirrored his motion from Sept. 7. Hairston supported the motion. Both Gutierrez and Hairston are currently running for mayor of Bryan with Nelson term-limited and leaving the post.

“I want to agree, as I did at the last meeting,” Hairston said. “I believe that the one-cent tax cut is the way to go. I believe we have a unique opportunity this year with nearly $8 million in excess revenue between 2022 sales tax revenue and $3.6 million property tax revenue, were we to leave it unchanged. Basically pulling it down to one cent will return to the taxpayers about $640,000. I believe it’s the right thing to do.”

Mayor Pro-Tem Buppy Simank, who serves in the at-large Place 6 seat, gave his support to the half-cent rate proposed in the previous meeting.

“Hearing all the citizens talking about all the great things that they want to get done in the city, I think cutting the tax rate a cent is not in the best interest of the people,” he said.

SMD 2 Councilmember Prentiss Madison countered Gutierrez’s motion with an amendment to set the tax rate at a half-cent reduction, which had the board’s consensus and was ultimately approved with the 6-1 vote.

Madison said with so many capital improvement items on the list for his district, he did not feel comfortable with lowering the rate one cent but liked the compromise of a half-cent.

“That’s why we have single member districts to have members that are elected from these districts to speak for our citizens from those districts,” SMD 1 Councilmember Reuben Marin said, who did not want to change the rate when the discussions first began last month. “I’m in my district every day. I drive down these streets every day. I see it on a daily basis. Some of you may not.”

Marin said they all want to see the city thrive and part of that is making sure the city’s police, fire and city departments are fully staffed.

“If we have to use these excess funds to offer incentives to staff our fire department and our police department, that’s something we need to do to make sure our citizens are safe and we ensure the safety of our citizens,” he said.

Nelson noted more than three-quarters of the city’s tax revenue goes toward funding city services, including the police and fire departments, leaving only a fraction of the total revenue to do everything else.

Gutierrez said he did not mean any disrespect by introducing a one-cent reduction, and said while he still feels comfortable with where the city would be at that lower rate, he was willing to go with the half-cent.

Hairston said he believed it was the council’s “obligation” to support the taxpayers and give back some of the excess if they can, confirming the city would still be able to fund the police and fire departments and capital improvement projects with a one-cent reduction.

Madison spoke again in favor of his motion for a half-cent reduction, saying the city is growing, but it is not at a point yet to make a one-cent reduction.

“We're getting to the point that we will be able to cut the tax rate at a cent or two cents or three cents,” he said. “I just don't think right now, I don't think the city is at where we want to be at the point one cent, two cents.”

He said the excess could go toward infrastructure and neighborhood improvements.

Marin commended the council on its willingness to compromise, saying it has gotten a lot accomplished throughout the city with compromise, pointing to infrastructure, quality of life and park improvements.

SMD 4 Councilmember James Edge noted the importance of compromise also.

“As we've talked about the past, people expect their police officers to arrive in a timely manner, the same way with fire trucks. They expect their garbage to be picked up,” he said, adding he would personally support the one-cent reduction as well as the half-cent lower rate. “This is not simply about lowering taxes. If it were simply about lowering our taxes, I think most of us up here would easily agree that we all need tax relief. So we're trying to balance the needs of the citizens today with the needs of the citizens five years from now. We want to make sure that we're in a position five years from now that we're not jeopardizing our financial future for the sake of an immediate politically popular position.”