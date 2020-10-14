Bryan City Council discusses renaming 21st Street for Carey Cauley Jr.

The Bryan City Council discussed renaming 21st Street to Carey Cauley Jr. Street on Tuesday but opted to talk with the Brazos County judge and commissioners before moving forward.
Cauley served as Brazos County’s Precinct 4 commissioner for 14 years, until his death in May 2009 at age 67. He served as president of the Brazos County chapter of the NAACP from 1978 to 1993.
Councilman Prentiss Madison made the initial suggestion for the city to talk with county representatives. In an interview after the meeting, he said he remembers late Brazos County Judge Randy Sims expressing interest in honoring Cauley soon after Cauley’s death, so he wanted to give county officials the chance to think about renaming a county road after the late commissioner. Madison stressed that this decision during the workshop meeting was not a vote to turn down the idea of renaming 21st Street.
Madison said he wants to honor both Cauley and his widow, Irma Cauley, who is a county commissioner.
“I do think it’s a great idea to recognize Mr. Cauley and Mrs. Cauley for their service to the city of Bryan and Brazos County,” Madison said. “And if it came down to the city needing to do it instead of the county, I would like to recognize both of them and give them their recognition for their service to Brazos County.”
Councilman Mike Southerland said Tuesday that if the county does not show interest in pursuing the issue, he would like the city council to be able to consider it since he supports the idea of renaming a street after Cauley.
The idea of renaming the street was brought up at a June community forum on policing and racial inequality when the Rev. Robert Wilson submitted a question asking Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson what steps are needed to rename 21st Street, according to a past report in The Eagle. At the forum, Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk expressed support for the renaming, and Nelson said anyone who is interested should put forth a proposal and contact the mayor’s office.
Since then, City Engineer Paul Kaspar said the city received a petition of residents and businesses along 21st Street, and letters from retired judge Willie E.B. Blackmon and local leader Helen Washington in support of the renaming. Kaspar said that the first petition that was submitted didn’t include at least two-thirds of the people along the street — a number the city asks for when renaming streets — but Kaspar said Washington submitted a second petition that helped reach the mark.
Starting in August, Washington said she walked door-to-door along 21st Street to gather signatures for the petition. Since the Tuesday meeting was virtual — a format the city has used for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic — Washington said she was unable to tune in because she does not have cable. Even so, she said she heard about the decision and is disappointed in the city council.
Washington said 21st Street was selected because it used to be a largely African American part of town, and because it runs through the heart of the community. She said that while she feels it is the perfect street to honor Cauley, she is open to discussing other options if the commissioners decide they want to name a county road instead.
There are few streets in town named after African Americans despite having many who have lived in the community for years, Washington said.
“It’s time for change,” she said. “It’s time to make some difference.”
