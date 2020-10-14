Bryan City Council discusses renaming 21st Street for Carey Cauley Jr.

The idea of renaming the street was brought up at a June community forum on policing and racial inequality when the Rev. Robert Wilson submitted a question asking Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson what steps are needed to rename 21st Street, according to a past report in The Eagle. At the forum, Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk expressed support for the renaming, and Nelson said anyone who is interested should put forth a proposal and contact the mayor’s office.

Since then, City Engineer Paul Kaspar said the city received a petition of residents and businesses along 21st Street, and letters from retired judge Willie E.B. Blackmon and local leader Helen Washington in support of the renaming. Kaspar said that the first petition that was submitted didn’t include at least two-thirds of the people along the street — a number the city asks for when renaming streets — but Kaspar said Washington submitted a second petition that helped reach the mark.

Starting in August, Washington said she walked door-to-door along 21st Street to gather signatures for the petition. Since the Tuesday meeting was virtual — a format the city has used for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic — Washington said she was unable to tune in because she does not have cable. Even so, she said she heard about the decision and is disappointed in the city council.