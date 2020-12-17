Bryan City Council cancels Wednesday meeting

A special Bryan City Council meeting scheduled for noon Wednesday was canceled and will be rescheduled before the end of the year.

The city said further communication is needed with other parties involved in issues on the agenda.

Items on the council agenda included agreements related to the Travis Bryan Midtown Park project that is in progress on West Villa Maria Road. One agenda item included information related to BigShots Aggieland, which the city announced in February would be located at the park. A second agenda item is about a facilities management agreement for the sports and event center that is planned at the park.