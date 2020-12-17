 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan City Council cancels Wednesday meeting
0 comments

Bryan City Council cancels Wednesday meeting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A special Bryan City Council meeting scheduled for noon Wednesday was canceled and will be rescheduled before the end of the year.

The city said further communication is needed with other parties involved in issues on the agenda. 

Items on the council agenda included agreements related to the Travis Bryan Midtown Park project that is in progress on West Villa Maria Road. One agenda item included information related to BigShots Aggieland, which the city announced in February would be located at the park. A second agenda item is about a facilities management agreement for the sports and event center that is planned at the park. 

For more information about Bryan council meetings, go to bryantx.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert