Bryan City Council backs lower property tax rate for FY 2021

The city of Bryan is looking to potentially lower its property tax rate in the upcoming fiscal year.
At a Tuesday meeting, council voted to reduce the proposed tax rate from $.62999 per $100 valuation down to $.629 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2021. The property tax rate will not be ratified until Sept. 15 following a public hearing and two readings of an ordinance to adopt the tax rate, meaning the proposed amount still could change before being finalized.
Chief Financial Officer Joe Hegwood said that the change would equate to a $75,000 reduction in revenue for the city each year. He said the shift would not lead to any major adjustments in the proposed budget.
“This is just a modest reduction,” Hegwood said. “They are lowering it cautiously given the uncertainty we have in the economy.”
The council also received a budget update from Hegwood during a Tuesday workshop meeting. He said there are still about 2% of property values under review.
Bryan will see $5.8 billion in certified property tax values, which is a 5.51% or $300.1 million increase compared to the current fiscal year. About $150 million of that is in new properties.
The city’s overall budget proposal is approximately $415.6 million, which is an $11.5 million increase from FY20. The main increases come from different funds, Hegwood said in a previous interview, and are related to the Travis Bryan Midtown Park construction, debt service and medical benefits for employees.
But the pandemic did have a significant negative impact on the budget, most noticeable in the general fund, seen through a seven-position hiring freeze and deferral of discretionary expenses such as some vehicle replacements.
In total, the general fund will be about $817,000 less than FY20. When staff members presented the budget to council last month, they had calculated a greater decrease since they proposed a 14-person hiring freeze, but Mayor Andrew Nelson asked that the seven positions that were not going to be filled at the police department be filled after all.
Sales tax revenue is projected to be down 2%, which is about half a million dollars, in the upcoming fiscal year.
On Aug. 25, there will be a public hearing on the proposed budget and the first reading of an ordinance to adopt the budget. On Sept. 8, there will be a public hearing on the tax rate, a second reading of an ordinance to adopt the budget and the first reading of the tax rate ordinance. A second reading of the ordinance to adopt the tax rate and the ratification of the tax rate are scheduled for Sept. 15.
The council also discussed moving forward with designating block 28 of the Bryan City Cemetery as a veterans section. The block includes 882 individual plots. If each uses a double stacking method for a veteran and their spouse, which according to the Tuesday presentation is common in veterans’ cemeteries, there would be room for 1,764 burials.
Headstones would be standard government issued upright stones. Plots would be non-transferable, so officials could ensure the plots are only sold to veterans, but people could sell the spaces back to the city. Flagpoles could be installed and maintained by the city.
“I think it’s a wonderful way for families to support their relatives who have passed who are veterans, so I think this is a wonderful thing for us to pursue,” Councilman Brent Hairston said during the meeting.
Deputy City Manager Hugh Walker said staff is aiming to have an ordinance about the veterans section prepared for council to consider at a meeting later this month.
The council voted against increasing the city’s ambulance billing rates to match those in College Station, citing concern over approving the change during a pandemic. Council members said they will consider the item again in three months.
About a dozen comments were read from residents opposing a rezoning request brought forward by Ram Galindo, who has been looking to build luxury condominiums on West Villa Maria Road. Council members voted to revisit the topic at an in-person meeting.
To learn more about Tuesday’s meeting, including the approval of items related to construction at Palasota Drive, the construction of Camelot Park Pedestrian Bridge, or the city’s full budget proposal, visit bryantx.gov.
