Bryan City Council approves up to $19.5 million in bonds for BTU distribution service center

Applicant eligibility is determined by income, and through proof that an individual or family has been affected by COVID-19 and cannot pay their rent. More details on how to receive aid can be provided by Project Unity. Information on how to contact the organization can be found at www.projectunitytexas.org/contact.

College Station also has similar opportunities for rent assistance. Information is available at cstx.gov/RentAssist.

A $1.8 million purchase order was also approved Tuesday night to cover the expenses of disposal fees associated with the lake work at the Bryan Midtown Park.

The city has been working to increase the depth of the lake from 2 feet to 6 feet, and up to 8 feet deep in some areas. The new agreement pays for Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency to take materials to Twin Oaks Landfill. The city had been moving materials under a different contract in recent months but needed a new agreement to ensure that all costs were fully accounted for.