Bryan City Council approves lower tax rate for fiscal year 2021

Friebele said the organization has already been meeting with hoteliers and others to help them find solutions for the current COVID-19 pandemic challenges and other issues that may pop up in the future.

There are currently three staff members, including Friebele. All previously worked at EBCS. Friebele said the goal is to bring in two additional employees after funding comes in on Oct. 1.

Some of the organization’s steps in the near future include continuing to help hotels recover from the economic challenges presented by the pandemic, and looking at how to leverage events along with football season, which he said will be “huge in terms of getting this community on track toward recovery.”

“In the short term, we’re just looking at how we can continue to develop and how we can implement events that motivate people to want to come to Bryan and continue to make Bryan an attractive place for people to do business or visit,” he said. “It’s got a lot of potential and a lot of things that we’re ready to start moving forward with.”

For more information on Tuesday’s meeting, visit bryantx.gov.