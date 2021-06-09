Bryan city council approves ground lease for D-BAT at Travis Park Fields

The Bryan city council is helping pave the way to welcome the international D-BAT baseball and softball academy company to the community.
Tuesday night, council members voted to approve a ground lease between the city of Bryan and the Bryan Business Council for one acre of land adjacent to the Travis Little League Fields and the Travis Bryan Midtown Park. Within the next 12 months, BBC is now required to start building a 13,128-square-foot baseball and softball academy that will operate as D-BAT Aggieland, but city employees said construction should begin this summer at the latest.
The ground lease is the first step in a series of agreements in the public-private partnership. Down the road, the BBC will lease the facility to D-BAT Aggieland and then, pending future council approval, D-BAT Aggieland will be assigned to manage the Travis Fields and D-BAT Aggieland. The management agreement will also call for D-BAT to design and construct two additional ball fields, bringing the Travis Little League Fields’ total to five.
“D-BAT is globally recognized,” Bryan’s Economic Development Specialist Todd McDaniel said. “Many professional baseball players today actually use D-BAT equipment. … Hopefully Bryan Little League will have the premier place to play baseball and softball and will be able to capitalize on the investment that the city made in Travis Fields and have a world-class showcase for them.”
Mayor Andrew Nelson said he is looking forward to seeing D-BAT Aggieland come to life.
“It’s going to be incredible for the Brazos Valley,” Nelson said. “It’ll be an asset for Central Texas, really, not just the city of Bryan.”
The new space will also be an “attraction mechanism” for the nearby Midtown Park, councilman Bobby Gutierrez pointed out.
The ground lease will be in place for a 25-year term and states that all buildings, improvements and fixtures will become the city’s property when the lease ends.
The project is expected to generate about $25,000 per year in property and sales tax revenue for the city.
BBC will construct the shell of the D-BAT Aggieland facility for about $1.9 million, Economic Development Director Kevin Russell said, and D-BAT will be responsible for providing the equipment inside, which will likely cost about $450,000.
An employee of D-BAT from Australia recently moved to Bryan, Russell said, and he will manage the facility.
To watch the council meeting, go to bryantx.gov/channel16.