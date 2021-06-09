Bryan city council approves ground lease for D-BAT at Travis Park Fields

The Bryan city council is helping pave the way to welcome the international D-BAT baseball and softball academy company to the community.

Tuesday night, council members voted to approve a ground lease between the city of Bryan and the Bryan Business Council for one acre of land adjacent to the Travis Little League Fields and the Travis Bryan Midtown Park. Within the next 12 months, BBC is now required to start building a 13,128-square-foot baseball and softball academy that will operate as D-BAT Aggieland, but city employees said construction should begin this summer at the latest.

The ground lease is the first step in a series of agreements in the public-private partnership. Down the road, the BBC will lease the facility to D-BAT Aggieland and then, pending future council approval, D-BAT Aggieland will be assigned to manage the Travis Fields and D-BAT Aggieland. The management agreement will also call for D-BAT to design and construct two additional ball fields, bringing the Travis Little League Fields’ total to five.