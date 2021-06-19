Bryan City Council approves first Midtown development

The Kapaviks are not the only ones interested in implementing the Midtown Area Plan. Bryan Planning Administrator Randy Haynes said a separate planned development at West 31st Street and South Sims Avenue that will implement the plan is going to be considered by the city council in July. He said it is smaller than the Woodson Development the Kapaviks are working on.

There are still more steps that must be taken by the Planning and Zoning Commission and the city council in the coming months for the Midtown Area Plan to become more accessible and help property owners avoid having to seek a planned development ordinance to implement the plan. The Planning and Zoning Commission considered two rezoning proposals in March called the Midtown Corridor District and the Midtown High Density District. A subcommittee was formed to fill in some gaps such as how some of the zoning changes would be enforced, Haynes said, and those findings will be reported to P&Z next month. In August, the P&Z will reconsider the zoning change requests and if approved it will be sent to city council for consideration in September.