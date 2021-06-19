Bryan City Council approves first Midtown development

The city of Bryan’s Midtown Area Plan will come to life for the first time as Brian and Sonja Kapavik work to create a 2.27-acre mixed-use development based around the plan.
The upcoming planned development was approved at this month’s City Council meeting, opening the door for the Kapaviks to transform their six lots on Woodson Drive into a space with seven three-story walk-ups using building designs that are outlined in the Midtown Area Plan. Brian Kapavik said two or three of the buildings will have businesses such as coffee shops, gyms and nail salons on the first floor, with living space above it. They said they hope to create an environment where people can walk to local businesses and enjoy the outdoors on some green space they are incorporating into the design.
The Midtown Area Plan is meant to guide the city through redevelopment of about 2 square miles surrounding the former municipal golf course on West Villa Maria Road, from historic Downtown Bryan to the city limits shared with the College Station and generally bound by Finfeather Road to the west and South Texas Avenue to the east. It was adopted by the city council in May 2020, and in September the council voted to permit pattern zoning — the use of pre-approved building patterns outlined in the Midtown Area Plan.
The Kapaviks want to make their property student-centric, as it is in the section of Midtown closest to Texas A&M. Brian Kapavik said that the Midtown Area Plan talks about this part of town having strong neighborhoods with higher density and some commercial space, so he and his wife aimed to meet that vision.
“What we’re trying to do is kind of catch that future trend of where we see the Northgate area going,” Brian Kapavik said.
There are six single-family homes on the property that Brian Kapavik said will be demolished in mid-May next year when the leases for the current tenants end. The new space should be ready by fall 2023. For now, the couple is working to dig deeper into the design phase of their work and get the needed building permits.
The Kapaviks co-own CzechMex Properties LLC and now Woodson Development, LLC and have been private property investors for years, but Brian Kapavik said he has dreamt of starting a development to “create something that would have long-lasting value.”
Around the same time they started to pursue that passion, the couple learned about the Midtown Area Plan and worked to put it into action as quickly as possible.
The Kapavik family lives in Austin but also has a ranch in Brazos County right outside of Bryan city limits. The group has spent most of their time throughout the COVID-19 pandemic living at the ranch.
Sonja and Brian Kapavik have sold all their other investments in Texas to concentrate everything on their efforts in Bryan. Sonja is originally from California, while Brian has roots in the area from his time studying civil engineering at A&M. Brian Kapavik’s work with engineering construction companies has taken the family around the world, but he said this project is “kind of like bringing it back home to Texas.”
As the couple works through the Woodson Development project, they said many considerations have been made including establishing plans to ensure that the increase in parking will not cause congestion in the area.
The two are on the hunt for locally owned businesses that want to rent space in their incoming buildings.
The Kapaviks are not the only ones interested in implementing the Midtown Area Plan. Bryan Planning Administrator Randy Haynes said a separate planned development at West 31st Street and South Sims Avenue that will implement the plan is going to be considered by the city council in July. He said it is smaller than the Woodson Development the Kapaviks are working on.
There are still more steps that must be taken by the Planning and Zoning Commission and the city council in the coming months for the Midtown Area Plan to become more accessible and help property owners avoid having to seek a planned development ordinance to implement the plan. The Planning and Zoning Commission considered two rezoning proposals in March called the Midtown Corridor District and the Midtown High Density District. A subcommittee was formed to fill in some gaps such as how some of the zoning changes would be enforced, Haynes said, and those findings will be reported to P&Z next month. In August, the P&Z will reconsider the zoning change requests and if approved it will be sent to city council for consideration in September.
If approved by council, the zoning changes would bring different development standards for new buildings to the corridor area of Midtown and the area closest to Northgate. This is meant to make the areas look more similar to Downtown Bryan. Most places will be grandfathered, but could lose that if they completely tear down and rebuild their building.
For the Kapaviks, starting the Woodson Development and working with the Midtown Area Plan is more than just a passing project, it is something for the family. Sonja Kapavik said that the kids — 12-year-old Myah and 7-year-old Mateo — have been involved to some extent, especially since Myah wants to be an architect someday.
“We plan to be owners, operators,” Brian Kapavik said. “We’re not just developing this and selling it, we want to pass it to our daughter and son. This is really part of our family business.”