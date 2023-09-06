The Bryan City Council unanimously voted to approve a $503.7 million budget for Fiscal Year 2024 during a special meeting on Tuesday. Bryan’s FY 2024 begins Oct. 1.

City officials said this budget will raise more revenue from property taxes than last year’s budget by over $9.5 million, a 20.3% increase. Of that amount, Over $2 million is tax revenue from new property added to the tax roll this year.

One final public hearing for the city’s tax rate will be held next Tuesday. The City council is then expected to ratify a tax rate of $0.624 per $100 valuation, which is the same as the current tax rate.

The no-new-revenue tax rate is $0.546953 per $100 and is the tax rate for the 2023 tax year that will raise the same amount of property tax revenue for Bryan from the same properties in both the 2022 tax year and the 2023 tax year, according to the notice of public hearing on tax increase.

The proposed tax rate is greater than the no-new-revenue tax rate, which means the city is proposing to increase property taxes for the 2023 tax year.

The voter-approval tax rate is $0.659116 per $100, which is the highest tax rate that city of Bryan may adopt without holding an election to seek voter approval of the rate.

Since the proposed tax rate is not greater than the voter-approval tax rate, the city is not required to hold an election.

City officials noted in the notice of public hearing on tax increase that the average homestead taxable value increased from $231,489 in 2022 to $261,009 in 2023, an increase of $29,520 (12.75%). Tax on average homesteads increased from $1,444.49 in 2022 to $1,628.70 in 2023, an increase of $184.21 (12.75%). Total tax levy on all properties increased from over $38.3 million in 2022 to over $45.6 million in 2023, which is an increase of over $7.3 million (19.11%).

$4.5M playground area at Midtown Park

Bryan City Council approved a $4.5 million-dollar contract to build a playground area at Midtown Park. The playground area will be located in a green space between Legends Event Center and the Schulman’s Movie Bowl & Grille.

The city’s general fund will provide $2.5 million for the project and The Darwood Foundation, will provide the remaining $2 million.

A targeted completion date was not announced, but estimates indicate it will take around six months for project design, followed by around eight months of construction.