Bryan City Council approves 2022 redistricting plan

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The target district population is 16,796, which is the total population divided by the number of single-member districts; which shows a 10% allowable variation as 1,679.6%, according to city officials.

The approved variance in single-member districts with the new district plan is 1,376%; which shows the total variation as 8.19%, according to those same officials.

“I would like to thank the staff, and for everyone’s concerns and I am proud of what we did today,” councilman Bobby Gutierrez said in support of the redistricting plan.

Among other business, the council:

Approved the purchase of a new ambulance for the Bryan Fire Department in the amount of $240,927.

Presented Donna Adcock, who is Flynn Adcock’s widow, with a Texas flag flown over the state capitol in memory of councilmember Adcock. Mayor Andrew Nelson presented the flag on behalf of State Representative John Raney of the Texas House Resolution. Nelson also held a moment of silence in honor of Adcock.