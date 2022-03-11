Bryan City Council amends animal ordinance to ban non-rescue pet sales

The Bryan City Council approved amendments to the city's animal ordinance to prevent a pet shop or store from selling dogs or cats unless the animal was obtained from a shelter or nonprofit organization.

The amended ordinance also prohibits the sale of animals outdoors and prohibits animals from being tethered with chains. Tethered animals must have continuous access to food, water and shelter, and the tether must be at least 10 feet long or five times the length of the dog while weighing no more than 5% of the animal's weight.