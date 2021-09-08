Bryan City Council adopts $442 million fiscal year 2022 budget

Bryan City Council adopted a $442 million fiscal year 2022 budget on Tuesday. Officials have said that the document reflects an economy that is recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fiscal year 2022 budget of $442.67 million is an increase of 6.6%, or $27.5 million, from last year’s total of $415.12 million. The document states that the increase in expenditures is based on the assumption that the economy will continue to recover from the impacts of the pandemic and the city will return to a more typical routine.

There are no rate increases for water, wastewater or electric utilities in the proposed budget.

“I think the budget covers the things we need to accomplish and it covers the things that a growing city has to be doing,” Mayor Andrew Nelson said following the special meeting.

The budget includes projections and states that fiscal year 2022 hotel occupancy tax revenues are expected to be $1.6 million — a 70.8% increase over the fiscal year 2021 adopted revenues. The city is also projecting that fiscal year 2022 sales tax revenue will be $24.8 million, which is $2.29 million, or 10.2%, more than the fiscal year 2021 budget. The sales tax revenue for fiscal year 2021 is expected to come in at $24.5 million.