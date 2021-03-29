Bryan businessman, wife own Kentucky Derby qualifier

One of Don Adam’s greatest achievements in life might come from a horse named Greatest Honour, the Bryan resident said.
Adam, chairman and CEO of The Adam Corp./Group, and his wife, Donna, are the owners of Greatest Honour, a 3-year-old bay colt that is set to compete in the Kentucky Derby on May 1.
Greatest Honour finished third in Saturday’s Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida, and will now take a month off to prepare for the 147th Run for the Roses.
“The will to win, a horse has to have a big heart,” Adam said during an interview in his office this month. “He’s been a delight so far.”
Indeed, Greatest Honour has shown the heart of a champion since his first race in September.
Prior to Saturday, Greatest Honour had won his last three races, which were all 1 1/16 miles. His victory in the Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park on Feb. 27 gave him 50 qualifying points of the 60 needed to qualify for the Kentucky Derby. He is currently fifth in the Kentucky Derby qualifying points standings with 80 after earning 20 points Saturday.
Horse racing is Adam’s sport of choice, he said, adding he always wanted a horse as a child but wasn’t able to own one as his family often moved and didn’t have the means financially since his father was a sergeant in the military.
In 1995, Adam’s childhood dream came to life when he bought Courtlandt Farms, a 370-acre facility in Ocala, Florida. Adam, the founder of Miramont Country Club in Bryan, now owns nearly 50 horses, he said.
Adam had another horse race in the Kentucky Derby; Adriano finished 19th in 2008. Adam said his most successful horse was a filly named Film Maker, who finished second twice at the Breeders’ Cup and raced until the age of six.
“I thoroughly enjoy the racing and the raising of horses, but I can tell you there’s more downs than ups,” Adam said. “You’d better have tough hide because it’s very, very difficult.”
Although most of the horses Adam owns are bought at auction, Greatest Honour is one Adam raised and has exceptional pedigree. Greatest Honour’s sire, Tapit, who Adam has a share in, has produced three Belmont Stakes winners. His mare, Tiffany’s Honour, who is owned by Adam, is the foal of Better Than Honour and sold for a record $14 million in 2008. Greatest Honour has two half-siblings — Rags to Riches and Jasil — that have won the Belmont.
“My intuition told me with that mix of breeding that it would be perhaps a great prospect,” Adam said. “He has an enormous stride. When he gets his large body in motion, he just reels them in. He just covers so much ground.”
Greatest Honour is trained by Shug McGaughey, who is a Hall of Fame thoroughbred horse trainer and won the 2013 Kentucky Derby with Orb.
Adam said Greatest Honour gallops 1½ to 2 miles each day to build conditioning and endurance. Once per week, he does a “breeze,” which pits him next to another horse for about a half-mile. Greatest Honour only races once per month to get proper rest.
Racing in the Kentucky Derby will be a new challenge for Greatest Honour, Adam said. Not only will it be his longest race, but the iconic race is notorious for having wet, sloppy track conditions. Adam said he isn’t sure how Greatest Honour will fare in those conditions.
“The Kentucky Derby is very, very difficult for a lot of reasons,” Adam said.” It’s very difficult because none of them have ever run a mile-and-a-quarter, so when you enter them you have no idea if they can run that far, much less at a high rate of speed. … But his pedigree will tell you he’ll want to run further.”
As of now, Greatest Honour is one of the favorites to win this year’s Run for the Roses. He has 4-1 odds, according to SportsLine.com, which is second to Essential Quality, the favorite at 3-1 odds. Last week, it was reported that top contender Life Is Good won’t race in the Kentucky Derby after suffering an injury.
Adam said he’s attended the Derby annually for years. Many of his family members will be in attendance for this year’s race. He got emotional when sharing what it would mean to him if Greatest Honour was able to win the Kentucky Derby.
“I’ve enjoyed a lot of things in life, many of which I’ve created,” Adam said, “and this may be the highest of all.”