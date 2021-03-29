Bryan businessman, wife own Kentucky Derby qualifier

Adam said Greatest Honour gallops 1½ to 2 miles each day to build conditioning and endurance. Once per week, he does a “breeze,” which pits him next to another horse for about a half-mile. Greatest Honour only races once per month to get proper rest.

Racing in the Kentucky Derby will be a new challenge for Greatest Honour, Adam said. Not only will it be his longest race, but the iconic race is notorious for having wet, sloppy track conditions. Adam said he isn’t sure how Greatest Honour will fare in those conditions.

“The Kentucky Derby is very, very difficult for a lot of reasons,” Adam said.” It’s very difficult because none of them have ever run a mile-and-a-quarter, so when you enter them you have no idea if they can run that far, much less at a high rate of speed. … But his pedigree will tell you he’ll want to run further.”

As of now, Greatest Honour is one of the favorites to win this year’s Run for the Roses. He has 4-1 odds, according to SportsLine.com, which is second to Essential Quality, the favorite at 3-1 odds. Last week, it was reported that top contender Life Is Good won’t race in the Kentucky Derby after suffering an injury.