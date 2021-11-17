 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan businessman files to run for Brazos County commissioner seat
0 comments

Bryan businessman files to run for Brazos County commissioner seat

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Roy Flores, a former planning and zoning commissioner for the city of Bryan, has filed to run for Brazos County's Precinct 4 commissioner seat in the 2022 election.

Roy Flores

Roy Flores

Flores, a Democrat, is a Bryan native and one of the founding members of the Hispanic Forum. He is the owner of Flores Finance Co. 

Flores said he was looking forward to helping the county find solutions to address its rapid growth.

"We've got two cities going in two different directions and two school districts going in two different directions," he said. "The county is in an ideal spot to bring them all to the table."

The Precinct 4 seat on the Brazos County Commissioners Court is currently held by Irma Cauley, who has announced she won't be seeking reelection.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Man Group turns 30

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert