Bryan businessman files to run for Brazos County commissioner seat

Roy Flores, a former planning and zoning commissioner for the city of Bryan, has filed to run for Brazos County's Precinct 4 commissioner seat in the 2022 election.

Flores, a Democrat, is a Bryan native and one of the founding members of the Hispanic Forum. He is the owner of Flores Finance Co.

Flores said he was looking forward to helping the county find solutions to address its rapid growth.

"We've got two cities going in two different directions and two school districts going in two different directions," he said. "The county is in an ideal spot to bring them all to the table."

The Precinct 4 seat on the Brazos County Commissioners Court is currently held by Irma Cauley, who has announced she won't be seeking reelection.