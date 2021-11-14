Bryan business wins award

The Dechiro Lofts in Downtown Bryan were awarded Best New Construction in a population over 50,000 at the Texas Downtown Association's Annual President’s Awards in Denton earlier this month.

The Best New Construction Award is given to recognize excellence in new construction in downtowns or commercial districts.

The Dechiro Lofts were developed by Renovation Wranglers' Sarah Norman and Katie Neason, who are both Bryan natives. Renovation Wranglers is a mother-daughter duo whose mission is to grow and revitalize their hometown. Since 2010, Renovation Wranglers has renovated over 50 neglected homes, developed infill urban housing and rehabilitated run-down buildings in Bryan.

“It was an absolute honor just to be nominated for such a prestigious award, much less win,” Neason said in a statement. “Our passion is fanning the flames of a hometown revival that was started by many before us. To be recognized for it was an unexpected blessing.”