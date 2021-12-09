Bryan Broadcasting wins four Marconi Radio Awards

Candy 95’s “Morning Candy” show with Frito and Katy received the Marconi award for Small Market Personalities of the Year. The show dedicates four hours each weekday morning to conversation on current events, pop culture and the lives of the hosts and listeners while being involved in important community projects, Young said.

“Winning a Marconi is something that all the people that we’ve grown up listening to, very few of them have ever won, it’s basically like winning an Oscar if you’re someone in radio,” he said. “It’s just something that we never would have thought we would have received, and to be honored as National Radio Personalities of the Year for doing a radio show in Bryan-College Station is extremely rare. We’re just blown away to have that kind of recognition.”

NewsTalk 1620 WTAW-AM received its first Marconi Award after being named Small Market Radio Station of the Year. WTAW, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, aired the first play-by-play sports broadcast in the United States, a Texas A&M vs. University of Texas football game, in 1921, a year before the station became officially known as WTAW.