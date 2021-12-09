 Skip to main content
Bryan Broadcasting wins four Marconi Radio Awards
Bryan Broadcasting wins four Marconi Radio Awards

Bryan Broadcasting recieved four Marconi Awards

Ben Downs, left, vice president and general manager of Bryan Broadcasting; Scott DeLucia of WTAW; Katy Dempsey of Candy 95; and Tucker “Frito” Young pose with their Marconi Award trophies. Bryan Broadcasting was the only radio group in the nation to win four Marconi Awards from the National Association of Broadcasters.

 Tyler Hoskins

Bryan Broadcasting has won four Marconi Radio Awards from the National Association of Broadcasters.

The Marconi Radio Awards are presented each year, with only one station in the U.S. receiving an award per category. The awards were announced last month.

Ben Downs, the company’s vice president and general manager, was named Legendary Station Manager of the Year.

“That one I’m pretty proud of because there are a lot of people who are managers in this business, and to be singled out by the national industry as their guy makes me pretty proud,” said Downs, who has more than 50 years of broadcasting experience.

KNDE-FM 95.1, known as Candy 95, was named Contemporary Hit Radio Station of the Year for the third time.

Tucker “Frito” Young, Bryan Broadcasting’s director of operations and on-air personality, said the award was special because the station beat out major stations with nationally known personalities.

“The credit to that goes to the staff. Katy Dempsey is the program director for that, and she really put together a station that’s a one-of-a-kind product,” Young said. “We’re very blessed that we’ve had the success we’ve had here for the past 20 years. It’s been a real thing of beauty to see how people have adopted that and the fan base that it has, but the amount of creativity and innovation that goes into what they do with Candy 95 is on par with the very, very best in what radio has to offer nationally.”

Candy 95’s “Morning Candy” show with Frito and Katy received the Marconi award for Small Market Personalities of the Year. The show dedicates four hours each weekday morning to conversation on current events, pop culture and the lives of the hosts and listeners while being involved in important community projects, Young said.

“Winning a Marconi is something that all the people that we’ve grown up listening to, very few of them have ever won, it’s basically like winning an Oscar if you’re someone in radio,” he said. “It’s just something that we never would have thought we would have received, and to be honored as National Radio Personalities of the Year for doing a radio show in Bryan-College Station is extremely rare. We’re just blown away to have that kind of recognition.”

NewsTalk 1620 WTAW-AM received its first Marconi Award after being named Small Market Radio Station of the Year. WTAW, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, aired the first play-by-play sports broadcast in the United States, a Texas A&M vs. University of Texas football game, in 1921, a year before the station became officially known as WTAW.

“We’ve always thought that WTAW was one of the top radio stations in the nation, specifically one of the top news stations in the nation,” Young said. “It’s really an enormous blessing to see them finally get honored for the commitment that they have to doing news in a way that a lot of people don’t see news anymore, presenting the entire story. For them to be honored as Small Market Station of the Year was a long time coming.”

Bryan Broadcasting airs 11 radio stations in a range of formats. It also has 14 print publications as well as digital products, Downs said. It was the only radio group in the country to win four Marconi Awards, Downs said.

