Pete Joseph “P.J.” Leija is a happy boy who loves Pokemon, Sonic the Hedgehog and the Netflix series Stranger Things.
When he was not feeling well in September, his parents, Pete and Veronica, took him to a local clinic, expecting a routine visit to treat a minor illness. They were shocked when they were sent to CHI St. Joseph Hospital for more detailed testing. Less than 24 hours later, they were sent to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.
P.J. was diagnosed with leukemia.
Veronica Leija said she passed out upon hearing the diagnosis.
“I couldn’t grasp it,” she said. “I couldn’t believe what telling us. I thought it was a dream. ... From that moment on, it was go, go, go nonstop.”
Now in remission, P.J. turns 5 on Tuesday. To celebrate, more than 100 trucks, motorcycles and sports cars drove past a north Bryan home Saturday afternoon to rev their engines in support of P.J., who waved at each vehicle that passed.
P.J.’s cousin, Chris Alvarez, organized the parade, asking on social media that any local drivers interested in participating to meet at Bonham Elementary School and caravan past P.J.’s godmother’s home on Rabbit Lane.
“[We heard] P.J. is a little boy who loves trucks,” said Candy Zavala of Bryan, who lined up with her family in a pickup for the parade. “If we can bring him a little happiness after his battle with cancer, that is what we would want to do for his birthday.”
While Zavala and her husband know Alvarez, 10 men, women and children from the Hearne motorcycle club “Hogglife Cartel” have never met P.J. The group received word about the parade through other pickup and bike clubs in the area, and wanted to make the journey into Bryan for the occasion.
“We are just here to help support the community and have them support us if we ever had something [happen],” said Hogglife member Daniel Krumley. “We could all be in each other’s shoes and have something [bad] going on.”
P.J. underwent weeks of chemotherapy, and has been in remission since October. His family continues to make monthly trips to Houston for continued checkups and treatment.
“P.J. has been so strong,” Veronica Leija said. “I didn’t know what strength was till now. On his sickest days of chemo, he didn’t let it get him down, and he kept playing.”
P.J. also will be unable to start kindergarten in-person at Johnson Elementary, and will have to be homeschooled by his mother this year.
“On top of him battling leukemia, age 5 is a big year for him,” Veronica said. “He was supposed to start kindergarten this year, but with his diagnosis and COVID-19, it was hard.”
Veronica Leija said she had to leave her job as a dental assistant in order to care for P.J. at home full time, administering his chemo medication herself. With just Pete Leija supporting the family by working at a local Cotton Patch restaurant, the incoming medical bills have been challenging for the family to handle.
However, the couple said the Brazos Valley community has come together for them in a big way, offering financial assistance and other displays of support.
“Everybody just pulled through and helped us put this together,” Veronica said, noting all the response received at the drive-by parade. “The support he’s gotten has been amazing.”
Anyone wishing to donate to the Leija family can visit the Facebook page “PJ’s Fight Against Leukemia” or www.gofundme.com/f/pjs-fight-against-leukemia.
