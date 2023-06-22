A fun day in the water can quickly turn disastrous if swimmers are not adequately trained. The Bryan Aquatic Center hosted its annual “World’s Largest Swim Lesson” in an effort to promote water safety.

“These kids are around water in Texas all the time,” said Sharon Barbosa, who brought her young relative to the event. “If they don’t know how to swim then disasters happen … so she needs to be familiar with water and be comfortable with it.”

The swim lesson, which took place Thursday afternoon, was free to all ages and participants were granted free access to the Aquatic Center for the remainder of the day.

“It is very important to have kids do swim lessons,” said Carina Wirtley, who is in charge of all swim lessons at the Aquatic Center. “The water can be a very, very dangerous situation for kids of all ages.”

Started in 2010, the “World’s Largest Swimming Lesson” is a worldwide event coordinated by the World Waterpark Association. Since the event launched 14 years ago, 51 countries on six continents have participated.

Across 18 countries, more than 40,000 children and 600 aquatic centers, swim schools, waterparks and swimming pools participated in the 14th annual event.

The one-hour lesson taught participants how to use correct form when bobbing, floating and kicking in the water, Wirtley said.

“[The swim lesson will teach] being safe around the water and knowing what to do if you were to get in a quick little accident and maybe just some survival things,” she said.

Drowning can happen in as little as 20 to 60 seconds and, according to research by the American Academy of Pediatrics, is the leading cause of death in children ages 1-4.

In order to stay safe in the water, the American Red Cross Organization recommends never swimming alone, always wearing a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket and understanding physical limitations.

Xavier Gonzales, a lifeguard at the Bryan Aquatic Center, said many kids can unexpectedly find themselves in deep water, and swim lessons can teach them how to safely handle the situation.

“It definitely helps to minimize the risk of kids drowning,” he said. “Thankfully we haven’t had too many saves.”

The city of Bryan offers swim lessons throughout the fall, spring and summer for ages 3 and up. Spring and summer sessions take place Monday through Friday for two weeks and fall sessions meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays for five weeks. Registration for each session closes at 5 p.m. on the Thursday before each session starts.

Learning how to swim properly is a basic skill that everyone should have, Gonzales said.

“It definitely helps to help make our job a little easier,” he said. “In terms of having less drowning victims, but also helping to make sure that everybody tends to know or that most people will know how to swim.”

Upcoming events at the Bryan Aquatic Center include “First Responders, Frontline Workers and Military Appreciation Day.” From 1-7 p.m. on July 4, all first responders, frontline workers and military personnel have free access to all pools in Bryan, including the Aquatic Center, Sadie Thomas Pool and Henderson Harbor.