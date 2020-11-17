Bryan animal control officers looking for dog that bit person

Bryan animal control officers on Tuesday were asking for the public's help in tracking down a dog that bit someone on Saturday.

Officials with the Bryan Animal Services Division said the dog is a blue or black male pit bull mix with white markings. It is a large dog and was wearing a collar, city officials said. It was last seen running with two other dogs near the 1500 block of Woodbine Court after biting someone around 7:10 p.m.

Further details were not released, including whether the person had to seek medical treatment.

The dog needs to be located so that it can be observed to rule out the possibility of rabies exposure. If the dog is not found, the person who was bitten may have to undergo painful rabies treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call animal control at 979-361-3888.