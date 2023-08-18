Both the Bryan and College Station school districts are planning to discuss their budget and tax rate for Fiscal Year 2024 at two upcoming meetings. Both districts will hold public hearings on the budget and tax rate as an opportunity to hear public comment before they hold their regular meetings.

The Bryan School District will hold a public hearing on the 2023-24 budget and 2023 tax rate in the Bryan ISD Administration Building (801 S. Ennis St.) at 6 p.m. Monday.

Following the public hearing, the board will consider approval of the budget for the year ending Aug. 31, 2024, for the general fund, debt service fund and food service fund; and will consider approval of a resolution setting the tax rate for 2023 for the Bryan school district. Both presentations on the budget and tax rate will be conducted by Kevin Beesaw, the district's assistant superintendent of business services.

There are 23 schools in the Bryan district.

To view the full agenda, visit meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/2246.

To watch the full live stream of the board meeting, visit youtube.com/bryanisd.

The College Station school district will hold a public hearing and special board meeting to adopt the tax rate and budget for the 2023-24 school year in the College Station ISD Board Room (1812 Welsh Ave.) at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Following the public hearing, the board will consider approval of the school district budget for the general fund, debt service fund and child nutrition fund for the fiscal year ending Aug. 31, 2024; and consider approval of a resolution adopting the 2023 tax rate for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Both presentations on the budget and tax rate will be conducted by Amy Drozd, the district's Chief Financial Officer.

There are 19 schools in the College Station district.

To view the full agenda, visit csisd.org/board/agendas_minutes_meeting_videos/2023-2024.

To watch the full live stream of the board meeting visit, youtube.com/watch?v=PXYG0y-Yrvc.