Brenham's Unity Theatre cancels remaining 'Ben Butler' shows

Unity Theater in downtown Brenham has canceled all remaining performances of Ben Butler due to the death of an actor’s wife. This weekend’s performance was canceled Thursday.

Ticket holders for this weekend’s performances have been notified by the Unity box office. Those with tickets for the final weekend — May 13 through 16 — will be notified shortly. Those who haven’t been contacted in the next several days should call the box office at 979-830-8358.

A news release from Unity said, “A dear friend, and actor in the show, has experienced an unimaginable loss, and we send him all of our love and support.”