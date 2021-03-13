Brenham's Sen. Lois Kolkhorst seeks formation of legislative oversight board

Texas Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, filed five bills this week designed to reform the state’s pandemic response by establishing a legislative oversight board when a public health disaster is declared and give city and county leaders additional authority.
Kolkhorst, who serves as chair of the Senate Committee on Health & Human Services, has filed a legislative package intended to “improve the state’s COVID-19 pandemic response, calling for more transparency and increased legislative oversight for any future event,” according to a press release from Kolkhorst’s office. The bills would also create an Office of Chief State Epidemiologist and enact requirements that the Texas Department of State Health Services report data electronically.
“Lawmakers and the public alike have watched as government agencies responded with sweeping statewide policies to reduce the impact of the virus. Sometimes these measures struggled to find the right balance between public health and our individual rights,” Kolkhorst said in the release. “We must now utilize the lessons learned over the past year to improve the state’s response to any future health event. That means increasing transparency and public oversight. This legislative package will deliver more public access and accountability for our elected officials at the local and state levels, so that every Texan is more involved in the decision-making process.”
Senate bills 966 and 967 would create a Legislative Public Health Oversight Board, which would provide legislative approval for the continuation of a public health disaster past the current statutory limit of 60 days, and build similar oversight at a local level, requiring the approval of locally elected officials to grant permission for a local public health authority to continue past the initial eight days from when an order is issued.