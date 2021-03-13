Brenham's Sen. Lois Kolkhorst seeks formation of legislative oversight board

Kolkhorst, who serves as chair of the Senate Committee on Health & Human Services, has filed a legislative package intended to “improve the state’s COVID-19 pandemic response, calling for more transparency and increased legislative oversight for any future event,” according to a press release from Kolkhorst’s office. The bills would also create an Office of Chief State Epidemiologist and enact requirements that the Texas Department of State Health Services report data electronically.

“Lawmakers and the public alike have watched as government agencies responded with sweeping statewide policies to reduce the impact of the virus. Sometimes these measures struggled to find the right balance between public health and our individual rights,” Kolkhorst said in the release. “We must now utilize the lessons learned over the past year to improve the state’s response to any future health event. That means increasing transparency and public oversight. This legislative package will deliver more public access and accountability for our elected officials at the local and state levels, so that every Texan is more involved in the decision-making process.”