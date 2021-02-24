 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brenham woman killed in two-vehicle crash on US 290
0 comments

Brenham woman killed in two-vehicle crash on US 290

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 35-year-old Brenham woman was killed last week in a two-vehicle accident on US 290 near Brenham, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Shady Acres Lane when a car traveling west turned in front of a car traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the car, 37-year-old Samuel Grimaldo of Brenham,  was not injured. His wife, Deissy Grimaldo died at CHI St. Joseph in Bryan, officials said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 27-year-old Austin woman, was not injured.

No other details about the accident were released.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Whitmer plans to further ease virus restrictions

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert