Brenham woman killed in two-vehicle crash on US 290

A 35-year-old Brenham woman was killed last week in a two-vehicle accident on US 290 near Brenham, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Shady Acres Lane when a car traveling west turned in front of a car traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the car, 37-year-old Samuel Grimaldo of Brenham, was not injured. His wife, Deissy Grimaldo died at CHI St. Joseph in Bryan, officials said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 27-year-old Austin woman, was not injured.

No other details about the accident were released.