Brenham to host 6th annual Texas Arts & Music Festival this weekend

The 6th annual Texas Arts and Music Festival will be held in downtown Brenham on Saturday and Sunday.

Jordan Matthew Young, a finalist on Season 20 of “The Voice,” will perform in the parking lot at Commerce and Park Street at 7 p.m. Saturday. The concert is free and open to the public.

Brenham artist and high school teacher Brooke Trahan will make a mural at the corner of Commerce and Douglas Street with the help of her students. Los Angeles-based artist Levi Ponce will paint a mural of a Washington County native at the corner of Commerce and S. Park Street. Both murals will begin production Friday night and be completed Sunday.

The festival will hold an Art Dual between 12 artists from across the state for a cash prize.

For more information about the festival, to volunteer, or to support the event, visit www.texasartandmusicfestival.com.