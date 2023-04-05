Brenham police have identified the teenager killed in a Saturday shooting as Marquise Deshawn Williams, a 17-year-old, from Waller County.

Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of E. Tom Green St. in Brenham where a birthday party was being hosted. Officers were told a crowd of teenagers were fighting and at least one person was shot. Teens and parents fled the area when officers arrived, police said.

Officers said they found two shooting victims upon arrival. Off-duty paramedics treated them until Washington County EMS arrived and transported both victims to the Baylor Scott & White emergency room, where Williams was later pronounced dead. The second victim was treated and released from the hospital, police said.

A city of Brenham spokesperson said Wednesday nobody has been charged in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Conner Caskey at 979-337-7378.