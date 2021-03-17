Brenham man dies while in Washington County Jail

A 33-year-old Brenham man has died in the Washington County Jail, Sheriff Otto Hanak said in a press release Tuesday.
According to the release, a court ordered Bryan O’Neal Dixon to jail on Thursday after he allegedly violated probation terms. Dixon was found unresponsive in his cell around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday during a routine cell check. According to Hanak, Dixon had been evaluated and treated by several health officials since entering the jail. He had been moved to a padded cell and was checked on regularly, Hanak noted.
The Texas Rangers are conducting an investigation. No other information was released.
