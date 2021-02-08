 Skip to main content
Brenham man charged with assaulting jail staff members
Two Washington County Jail employees were injured over the weekend after being assaulted by an inmate, Washington County Sheriff Otto H. Hanak said.

Hanak said in a news release that 24-year-old Jamichael Djon Adams of Brenham was arrested Saturday night by Brenham police officers for five misdemeanor warrants.

Jamichael Djon Adams

When Adams arrived at the jail, Hanak said, he refused to cooperate with jail staff members and became aggressive, striking a detention officer in the face. That officer broke an ankle during a struggle with Adams, and another officer suffered pinched nerves, Hanak said.

Adams was charged with two counts of assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He remained in the Washington County Jail on Monday. 

