Brenham man arrested for causing fiery crash in 2021

A Brenham man was arrested Thursday on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for causing a five-vehicle crash in the intersection of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Texas Avenue in College Station back in October 2021, police said.

JB Obrian Wright, 22, was arrested on four second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge. He was released Thursday after posting bail of $122,000.

Police said they responded to a five-vehicle accident just after midnight on Oct. 23, 2021, and found three cars completely destroyed by fire. Only one victim sustained serious injuries, police said.

Traffic and surveillance camera footage showed the accident was caused by Wright, who ran a red light and collided with a truck that entered the intersection on a green light, according to police. After Wright’s car collided with the truck, police said both vehicles caught on fire and collided with three other vehicles stopped at the intersection. Police said further review of camera footage showed Wright was traveling at a high rate of speed and didn’t touch his brakes until his car was past the middle of the intersection, immediately before hitting the driver’s side of the truck.

Subpoenas were obtained for the victims’ medical records. The driver of the truck Wright struck suffered a lacerated spleen, a fractured pelvic bone, fractured ribs, a concussion, and serious injuries to his knee that required surgery. Three other victims sustained minor injuries.

After the crash, police said an officer went to St. Joseph Hospital in College Station to speak with Wright, who said he did not remember being in a crash or having consumed alcohol that night. Later that night, police served a search warrant to collect a sample of Wright’s blood and found his blood alcohol level was 0.092, which is over the legal limit of 0.08.

Electronic recording devices from Wright’s car were later retrieved and examined by police after they obtained a court order. Police said they found Wright’s throttle was at 99% five seconds before the crash and he was estimated to be driving around 85 mph at the time of impact with no signs of braking.