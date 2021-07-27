Brenham Heritage Museum seeks to add old local photos

The Brenham Heritage Museum is seeking to scan old photos of Brenham and Washington County to add to future exhibits.

Two sessions will be held for people to bring in photos so museum staff can make high-resolution copies to keep.

The first session is scheduled for Aug. 21 and the second is slated for Sept. 25. Both sessions will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Museum's Bus Depot Gallery at 313 E. Alamo St. in Brenham.

Owners must sign a non-exclusive photo release to share photos with the museum and image rights must be owned by those bringing photos.

Those with a high number of photos can contact the museum to schedule a private scanning session. Museum officials said they are also open to accepting donated original photos.

For more information, or to donate to the Brenham Heritage Museum visit www.brenhamheritagemuseum.org, email director@brenhamheritagemuseum.org, or call 979-551-3750.