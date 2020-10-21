Bremond schools reopening campuses

Students in the Bremond school district will return to their campuses Thursday after an increase of COVID-19 cases forced students out of the classroom.

The district, which has a reported enrollment of 473 students, moved all students to virtual learning Oct. 9-16 and canceled Monday, Tuesday and today’s classes. The planned return to in-person learning on Thursday is based on recommendations from the state health department, according to the district.

The need to move students off campus came on the heels of the district’s decision to suspend virtual learning, effective Oct. 5.

On Oct. 8, Bremond Middle School Principal John Burnett shared a letter to parents and guardians on the district’s Facebook page stating there were nine new positive COVID-19 cases in the district. According to data collected by the Texas Education Agency from districts, all nine cases were recorded in the week of Oct. 5-11. In the prior two weeks’ data, there were one and two cases, respectively. Seven of the nine new cases were in grades 7-12; the other two were staff members.

A second letter from Bremond High School Principal K.L. Groholski on Oct. 14 stated two additional cases were reported bringing the total active cases in the district to 11. The two additional cases are expected to be included in the Oct. 21 data.