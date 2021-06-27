Breaks from the heat are key to safe, 'tolerable' summer

While forecasters expect temperatures could remain above average this summer, the National Weather Service does not anticipate 2011 heat levels.
As temperatures rise throughout the summer, National Weather Service meteorologist Charles Roeseler advised people to stay hydrated with water, try to limit any outdoor exercise or work in the morning or toward the evening when there is less direct sunlight, wear sunscreen and find shade often.
He also suggested wearing loose, light-fitting clothes and a hat when outdoors.
According to the NWS website, heat is the cause for hundreds of deaths each year in the United States. During the summer, people can experience heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
Heat cramps can be the first sign of heat-related illness, according to the website. The symptoms are painful muscle cramps and spasms, particularly in the person’s legs and abdomen, and heavy sweating.
To treat heat cramps, a person should “apply firm pressure on cramping muscles or gently massage to relieve spasm.” The person should also be given sips of water, unless they complain of nausea.
Heat exhaustion is the next level of heat illness. Symptoms are heavy sweating, weakness or drowsiness, a fast, weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache, fainting and cool, pale, clammy skin.
A person with heat exhaustion should be moved to a cooler environment, preferably an air-conditioned room and have cool, wet cloths applied or be seated in a cool bath. The person’s clothes should be loosened, and they can have water. If the person vomits or symptoms get worse or last longer than an hour, seek medical attention.
Heatstroke is the worst kind of heat illness and can be fatal if not treated as an emergency, the weather service states. The first thing a person should do for someone with heatstroke is call 911 and get the person to a hospital.
The person should be taken to a cooler, air-conditioned environment, given cool cloths or a cool bath. Do not give fluids to a person with heatstroke.
The symptoms of heatstroke are a throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, a body temperature above 103 degrees, a rapid, strong pulse, fainting, hot, red, dry or damp skin and loss of consciousness.
In addition to heat illnesses, heat-related deaths can occur in vehicles. Children and animals should never be left in a car, the heat safety page of the NWS website states. Since 1998, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has reported 887 children’s deaths in hot cars.
According to NHTSA, about half of the car-related child deaths occur when a child is forgotten in the vehicle.
Bev Kellner, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Passenger Safety project director, cited reports that a car can heat up 19 degrees in 10 minutes, and a child’s body temperature can rise faster, making them more susceptible to the rising heat in a vehicle.
She suggested also keeping cars locked at all times to ensure a child cannot get into the vehicle without anyone’s knowledge and become trapped.
The NWS states animals can die of heatstroke in a vehicle within 15 minutes, and cracking a window does not help or prevent heat-related deaths.
As the summer continues, the weather service will issue heat advisories and excessive heat warnings when heat index values – or feels like temperatures – rise above 108 degrees and nighttime temperatures do not cool to an acceptable level. The heat index is calculated using the temperature and the relative humidity. An example given on the NWS website is a 96-degree day with 65% humidity will feel like 121 degrees.
With above-average temperatures expected in July and August, temperatures could reach 100 degrees – beyond the normal upper-90s – with heat index values even higher.
“But it’s not likely to be like the summer of 2011, which was you could use the term brutal,” he said.
Breaks in high pressure systems, he said, is key to staying away from those 2011 numbers. Those breaks bring clouds, some rain and cooler temperatures.