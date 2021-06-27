Breaks from the heat are key to safe, 'tolerable' summer

Bev Kellner, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Passenger Safety project director, cited reports that a car can heat up 19 degrees in 10 minutes, and a child’s body temperature can rise faster, making them more susceptible to the rising heat in a vehicle.

She suggested also keeping cars locked at all times to ensure a child cannot get into the vehicle without anyone’s knowledge and become trapped.

The NWS states animals can die of heatstroke in a vehicle within 15 minutes, and cracking a window does not help or prevent heat-related deaths.

As the summer continues, the weather service will issue heat advisories and excessive heat warnings when heat index values – or feels like temperatures – rise above 108 degrees and nighttime temperatures do not cool to an acceptable level. The heat index is calculated using the temperature and the relative humidity. An example given on the NWS website is a 96-degree day with 65% humidity will feel like 121 degrees.

With above-average temperatures expected in July and August, temperatures could reach 100 degrees – beyond the normal upper-90s – with heat index values even higher.

“But it’s not likely to be like the summer of 2011, which was you could use the term brutal,” he said.