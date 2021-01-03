Brazos Valley's hospitalization rate hits 24.4%, among highest in the state

Trauma Service Region N — the area encompassing most of the Brazos Valley — had one of the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the state Saturday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Data reported by the DSHS showed Region N, comprised of Brazos County and six surrounding counties, had a hospitalization rate of 24.4% on Saturday afternoon. There were 145 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county region on Saturday — nine more than the day before — and one intensive care unit bed was available, according to the DSHS.

Of the 595 staffed hospital beds in the region, 60 were available Saturday, according to state figures. Those figures include all patients, not just those hospitalized with COVID-19.

The only area in the state with a higher COVID-19 hospitalization rate than the Brazos Valley on Saturday was Trauma Region T, which is the area encompassing Laredo. That area had a hospitalization rate of 37.5%.

A surge in COVID-19-related hospitalizations across the Brazos Valley has triggered tighter restrictions on restaurants and retail businesses, closed area bars and halted elective medical procedures in the region.