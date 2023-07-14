The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board is accepting applications to add military veteran names to the Wall of Honor for Veteran’s Day.

The veteran may be living, deceased or active, and does not have to be a Brazos Valley resident, according to Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board’s Chief Information Officer Lacey Lively.

The cost per name is $250 to be recognized at this year’s Veterans Day Ceremony. The application deadline is Aug. 15. Any names received after Aug. 15 will be recognized at next year’s ceremony.

Visit bvvm.org/wall-of-honor to download an application or to view all the names on the Wall of Honor.

The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board also will host its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the War on Terror site.

The keynote address will be given by W. Nim Kidd, who serves as chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and serves as the vice chancellor for Disaster and Emergency Services for the Texas A&M University System.

In 1997, Kidd was one of the original members appointed to the Texas Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team, and in 2001 he was the Plans Section Chief that responded to the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center, according to Lively.

The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial's War on Terror site includes a steel relic from one of the World Trade Center towers, and life-sized bronze statues representing a police officer, firefighter and special operations solider.

Additionally, the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Veterans Day Ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Louis L. Adam Memorial Plaza of Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial, located within Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.

Lively said the ceremony was moved to the day after Veterans Day to accommodate Texas Aggie football fans and ceremony participants.

The keynote address will be given by James H. Willbanks, a Vietnam veteran, author and Professor Emeritus of Military History at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

For more information on any of the upcoming events, visit bvvm.org or email info@bvvm.org.