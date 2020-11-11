Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial stands in honor of those who served

Lively has names of some of her loved ones engraved in the wall. While they don’t live in town, Lively said they were able to be memorialized in the Brazos Valley since she has made a home in the area.

“My family came from all over in order to be able to stand up and say ‘here’ when our family member was called,” she said. “To know that there is a special place that’s beautiful, where their name is forever, is really special.”

The granite monument bears the names of many notable figures, including 24 presidents and former A&M students who received the medal of honor, according to the BVVM website.

BVVM was chartered in 2000 as a nonprofit corporation and was dedicated in 2002. Late former President George H.W. Bush helped dedicate the memorial; Lively said Bush noted after his visit that the location was of similar quality of memorials in Washington, D.C.

This year’s ceremony, featuring guest speaker U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, will be at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 11. The Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band will perform the national anthem, Texas Our Texas, service medley and taps. The Ross Volunteers will perform a rifle salute.