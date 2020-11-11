Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial stands in honor of those who served

Volunteers on the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial board work all year to honor those who have served the country.
An annual Veterans Day ceremony is a crucial step in accomplishing that mission; maintaining and funding the creation of monuments in a 12-acre portion of the College Station Veterans Park is another key part of their work.
At the center of the memorial stands the Louis L. Adams Memorial Plaza & Wall of Honor — a 250-ton red granite monument with the names of more than 6,100 veterans who are friends and family of Brazos Valley residents. A statue on top of the wall features a GI carrying a soldier to safety.
The 22 board members are tasked with coming up with ideas for statues, scheduling tours to the location, raising money for the memorial, gathering names to put onto the wall and organizing the annual Veterans Day ceremony.
The ceremony, BVVM Chief Information Officer Lacey Lively said, is a time for new names to be read aloud during the Honor Wall Roll Call, giving family, friends and veteran if they’re living a chance to stand and say here for recognition.
“It’s something that is literally etched in stone that will be there forever, for generations to see their sacrifice that they gave to the country,” Lively said, explaining how she has seen several families honored at ceremonies over the years. “That’s always my favorite part in being a part of this.”
Lively has names of some of her loved ones engraved in the wall. While they don’t live in town, Lively said they were able to be memorialized in the Brazos Valley since she has made a home in the area.
“My family came from all over in order to be able to stand up and say ‘here’ when our family member was called,” she said. “To know that there is a special place that’s beautiful, where their name is forever, is really special.”
The granite monument bears the names of many notable figures, including 24 presidents and former A&M students who received the medal of honor, according to the BVVM website.
BVVM was chartered in 2000 as a nonprofit corporation and was dedicated in 2002. Late former President George H.W. Bush helped dedicate the memorial; Lively said Bush noted after his visit that the location was of similar quality of memorials in Washington, D.C.
This year’s ceremony, featuring guest speaker U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, will be at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 11. The Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band will perform the national anthem, Texas Our Texas, service medley and taps. The Ross Volunteers will perform a rifle salute.
Additionally, the BVVM board will activate and dedicate a newly installed vertical light beam that Lively said will be called the “Light of Freedom” during the ceremony. It is going to shine each night from the top of the Wall of Honor as a tribute to U.S. veterans.
Masks and social distancing is required due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is free and open to the public.
Getting involved with BVVM is easy, Lively said. Residents and tourists are encouraged to visit the memorial and let people know about events that the BVVM board hosts. Donations can be made to fund statues that are featured on the memorial property.
Anyone who wants to add the name of a veteran to the wall can pay $150 and submit an application to do so. Applications are accepted all year, but must be submitted by Aug. 15 for that person to be recognized during that year’s Veterans Day ceremony. Any sent in after Aug. 15 will be read at the following year’s event.
Lively said there is “plenty of room” for more names to be added.
“There are a lot of cities that don’t have anything like this at all,” she said. “This is really a one-of-a-kind, 12-acre memorial.”
For more information, visit the BVVM Facebook page at facebook.com/bvvets, go to the board’s website at bvvm.org or send a message to info@bvvm.org.
A portion of the BVVM website shows where the names of each person can be found on the Wall of Honor.
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial's Veterans Day Ceremony
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial's Veterans Day Ceremony
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial's Veterans Day Ceremony
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial's Veterans Day Ceremony
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial's Veterans Day Ceremony
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial's Veterans Day Ceremony
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial's Veterans Day Ceremony
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial's Veterans Day Ceremony
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial's Veterans Day Ceremony
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial's Veterans Day Ceremony
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial's Veterans Day Ceremony
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial's Veterans Day Ceremony
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial's Veterans Day Ceremony
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial's Veterans Day Ceremony
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.