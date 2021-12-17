Brazos Valley TROUPE to stage 'I'll Be Home for Christmas' this weekend

Another popular holiday tradition returns to Bryan-College Station this weekend when Brazos Valley TROUPE presents "I'll Be Home for Christmas," set onstage in the fictional home of Managing/Artistic Director M.A. Sterling. Current and former members of TROUPE will sing holiday music, exchange gifts and enjoy holiday food that will be shared with the audience.

There will be solos, duets, ensembles and selections by the full cast performing in a variety of styles including sacred, secular, R&B, rock & roll, county and western and film and stage at the TROUPE's home at 3705 E. 29th St. in Bryan.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for youth ages 3 through 12. Reservations are available by emailing bvttix@yahoo.com. Seating is at cabaret-style high tables. Food and beverages are included in the ticket price.