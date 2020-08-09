Brazos Valley TROUPE to present ‘Broadway Cabaret’ next weekend

Thanks to the coronavirus, it’s been a long time since anyone could sing, “They say the neon lights are bright on Broadway,” to quote the Drifters. But this week, a bit of that old Broadway sparkle comes to Bryan-College Station when Brazos Valley TROUPE presents its new show.
Broadway Cabaret, a revue of Broadway songs and monologues, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a matinee at 3 p.m. on Aug. 16, all at TROUPE’s 29th Street Studio (3705 E. 29th St.) in Bryan’s Town & Country Center.
Tickets are $15 for general admission for ages 13 and older, $12 for TROUPE members, $10 for TROUPE YOUTH members and $8 for children 3 to 12. Seating will be at tables that have been placed 6 feet apart, so audiences will be smaller than in shows prior to COVID-19. Reservations are suggested and may be made by emailing bvttix@yahoo.com no later than six hours before show time. All patrons must wear a mask the entire time they are in the theater.
All performers will wear face shields on stage and masks when they are backstage. The theatre is sanitized prior to each performance. All snacks are sold in factory-sealed packaging.
The cast of 22 — all part of TROUPE’s Broadway Boot Camp — includes Jeremiah Bernal, Izzy Burlin, Tyler Burtin, Emmy Conley, Parker Conley, Mariah Cooper, Kaila Council, Raine Guedea, Emilee Korth, Erin Lewis, Jaeden McMurray, Seth Moore, Dusty Osburn, Raine Pate, Frank Patranella, Paige Perrone, Josh Poirot, Evelyn Schmeichel, Rory Svatek, Jacob Trimble, Reece Wright and Kentaro Yamauchi.
Much of the show was written by members of the Broadway Boot Camp. Campers also directed, choreographed, designed and marketed the show, and they will run tech and crew operations.
Included within each performance will be “commercials” touting each of TROUPE’s season sponsors.
