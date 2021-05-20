Brazos Valley TROUPE to perform ‘Truth AND Consequences’

Some people have fond memories of their time in high school, while others remember it as a traumatic time, trying to figure out who they were — and weren’t. For them, it is a realization that the world can be a confusing place.

Seven years ago, the talented young people of Brazos Valley TROUPE wrote and presented an account of those years: Truth AND Consequences. This weekend, TROUPE’s 29th Street Playhouse at 3705 E. 29th St., in Bryan’s Town & Country Center, reprises the dramatic play at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations for the performances are available by emailing bvttix@yahoo.com. Tickets are $15 for general admission for ages 13 and older, $12 for TROUPE family members, and $10 for 6 and older, although the play is not recommended for children younger than 10. Special table seating is available for $20 at cabaret or bistro tables and includes a commemorative TROUPE gaiter and lapel pin for each guest.

Following each performance will be an audience talkback. Entertainment will precede each production.

Truth AND Consequences follows the suicide of a student in what could be any high school in any community in America. Stunned students realize they either marginalized or ignored the girl.