Brazos Valley TROUPE to perform ‘Truth AND Consequences’

Some people have fond memories of their time in high school, while others remember it as a traumatic time, trying to figure out who they were — and weren’t. For them, it is a realization that the world can be a confusing place.
Seven years ago, the talented young people of Brazos Valley TROUPE wrote and presented an account of those years: Truth AND Consequences. This weekend, TROUPE’s 29th Street Playhouse at 3705 E. 29th St., in Bryan’s Town & Country Center, reprises the dramatic play at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations for the performances are available by emailing bvttix@yahoo.com. Tickets are $15 for general admission for ages 13 and older, $12 for TROUPE family members, and $10 for 6 and older, although the play is not recommended for children younger than 10. Special table seating is available for $20 at cabaret or bistro tables and includes a commemorative TROUPE gaiter and lapel pin for each guest.
Following each performance will be an audience talkback. Entertainment will precede each production.
Truth AND Consequences follows the suicide of a student in what could be any high school in any community in America. Stunned students realize they either marginalized or ignored the girl.
M.A. Sterling, TROUPE’s managing/artistic director, said, “We decided to present an original drama that was relevant, important and that would speak to our community in a new way about an old problem. We felt that suicide and the factors leading up to it needed to be addressed but, more importantly, we wanted to address the aftermath of this tragedy that seems to be occurring in epic proportions.”
The play was written by then-members of TROUPE’s Pen PALS program, including Jamie Adams, Evan Bendiksen, Sara Brittain, Tessa Jae, Calista Moats, Mikayla Moats, Nicolas Roman and Mary Kate Walker, with supervision by facilitators Becky Lane and Sterling.
Sterling and Calista Moats co-direct the upcoming performances of Truth AND Consequences. Now a Bryan teacher, Moats also serves as technical director. Kentaro Yamauchi heads technical operations for the production, while TROUPEr alum Will Goodman has added special touches of artistry to the scenic design. Costumes, props, hair and makeup are by members of TROUPE’s Dream Team, the official apprentice design squad of TROUPE’s award-winning and nationally recognized YOUTH Program.
Cast members of the 2021 production include Brandt Brackin, Semaj Edwards, Izzy Burlin, Sophia Colwell. Bee Ganz, Jessica Goodman, Liz Hurley, RayRay Jeffers, Emilee Korth, Stephen Marshall, Summer Marshall, Jared Mayberry, Natily Mayberry, Calista Moats, Dusty Osburn, Frank Patranella, Paige Perrone, Evelyn Schmeichel, Rory Svatek, Railen Villegas and JaKeith Williams.