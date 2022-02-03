 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos Valley TROUPE to host Super Bowl watch party
0 Comments

Brazos Valley TROUPE to host Super Bowl watch party

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Brazos Valley TROUPE will host a Super Bowl Watch Party on Feb. 13, culminating a weekend of entertainment.

The event will kick off at 3 p.m. with board games and food. About 4:15 p.m., the Oxymorons — TROUPE's group of family friendly improv players — will have an open rehearsal with suggested topics from the audience. The football game begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be viewed on a big-screen TV.

Tickets are $20, but patrons who respond by midnight Feb. 11 will receive tickets for a discounted price of $12. Email trouperinfo@gmail.com for more information.

The weekend will begin with an encore performance of TROUPE's current show "Villainy" on Friday and "Ebony Overtures: Valentine Edition" on Saturday. More information is available by emailing the above address.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Palin v. NYT could change free press

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert