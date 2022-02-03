Brazos Valley TROUPE to host Super Bowl watch party

Brazos Valley TROUPE will host a Super Bowl Watch Party on Feb. 13, culminating a weekend of entertainment.

The event will kick off at 3 p.m. with board games and food. About 4:15 p.m., the Oxymorons — TROUPE's group of family friendly improv players — will have an open rehearsal with suggested topics from the audience. The football game begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be viewed on a big-screen TV.

Tickets are $20, but patrons who respond by midnight Feb. 11 will receive tickets for a discounted price of $12. Email trouperinfo@gmail.com for more information.

The weekend will begin with an encore performance of TROUPE's current show "Villainy" on Friday and "Ebony Overtures: Valentine Edition" on Saturday. More information is available by emailing the above address.