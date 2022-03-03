Brazos Valley TROUPE stages "Joyful Noise"

As America and the world face a host of troubles, Brazos Valley TROUPE offers a ray of sunshine with inspirational and gospel music this weekend.

"Joyful Noise! A Good Ol' Fashioned Gospel Jubilee Revue" will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at TROUPE's 29th Street Studio at 3705 E. 29th St. in Bryan's Town & Country Center.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for TROUPE members and Century Club members and $14 for youth ages 3-12 and TROUPE Teens. Seating is limited at cabaret-style tables and reservations are suggested by emailing bvttix@yahoo.com.

TROUPE Managing/Artistic Director M.A. Sterling will be joined on stage by Tyler Burtin, Tonya Cochran-Cooper, Layla Cooper, Mariah Cooper, Kevin Haliburton, Liz Hurley, Summer Marshall, Jessica Steels, Alvina Williams and two groups, The Reliance Baptist Quartet and Tetrachord.

There will be an audience sing along during the program.