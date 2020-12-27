Brazos Valley Trauma Region's hospitalization rate continues to rise

The area’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate continued to climb on Saturday, clocking in at more than 15% for the fifth consecutive day.

If the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in a trauma service area is more than 15% for seven consecutive days, venue capacities are lowered to 50% and elective surgeries are postponed, according to the Department of State Health Services. Bars and establishments with 51% alcohol sales also would be required to close.

The hospitalization rate for Brazos Valley Trauma Region — Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Robertson, Grimes and Burleson counties — was 18.12% Saturday. The region’s hospitalization rate stood at 15.9% Tuesday, 17.3% Wednesday, 16.54% Thursday and 16.64% Friday.

A county within a trauma service area that has a high hospitalization rate may be able to keep occupancy rates at 75% if the county meets certain attestation parameters established under Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order.

In the Brazos Valley Trauma Region, there were 104 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized Saturday. Seven intensive care unit beds were available in the seven-county region, according to the DSHS.