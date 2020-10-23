Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra string quartet to perform Saturday

A string quartet from the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra will perform the music of Jacques Ibert, Darius Milhaud and Gioachino Rossini and others at 5 p.m. Saturday at The Pavilion at Lake Walk.

The chamber music concert is the second of three free outdoor concerts by members of the symphony under the baton of Music Director Marcelo Bussiki. The third concert will be Nov. 7 at 5 p.m.

Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on during the concert. Social distancing must be maintained, and masks will be required when moving around.

Lake Walk is located adjacent to the Stella Hotel in far west Bryan. Food and beverages will be available inside the hotel before the concert, and the hotel’s restaurant and bar will be open following the concert.