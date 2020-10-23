 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra string quartet to perform Saturday
0 comments

Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra string quartet to perform Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A string quartet from the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra will perform the music of Jacques Ibert, Darius Milhaud and Gioachino Rossini and others at 5 p.m. Saturday at The Pavilion at Lake Walk.

The chamber music concert is the second of three free outdoor concerts by members of the symphony under the baton of Music Director Marcelo Bussiki. The third concert will be Nov. 7 at 5 p.m.

Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on during the concert. Social distancing must be maintained, and masks will be required when moving around.

Lake Walk is located adjacent to the Stella Hotel in far west Bryan. Food and beverages will be available inside the hotel before the concert, and the hotel’s restaurant and bar will be open following the concert.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert