Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra presents annual holiday concert

BVSO to present holiday concert

One of the Christmas season’s most anticipated events takes place Sunday when the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra presents the Holiday Pops Concert.

The concert will be at 5 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 Frontage Road, just north of William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station.

Tickets in advance are $40 for adults, $30 for college-age students and $20 for children high-school age and younger. They are available at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower on the Texas A&M campus, online at boxoffice.tamu.edu or by calling 845-1234.

The concert will feature the Brazos Valley Symphony brass and percussion sections under the direction of Marcelo Bussiki. Travis Almany will be guest conductor.

Also on the program will be the Christ United Methodist Church Sanctuary Choir and Canticle Ringers, both under the direction of Music Director James Faith.

The College Station High School Varsity Women’s Choir under the direction of Kearby Etheredge rounds out the holiday music program.