Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra having in-person, online concert

The hall will be alive with the sound of music Sunday evening when the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra takes the stage for its first in-person concert in more than a year, featuring the music of three icons: Ludwig van Beethoven, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Samuel Barber.

The symphony will perform at 5 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church, 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan. The concert also will be streamed for patrons who don’t want to attend in person.

Tickets are $45 for adults and $16 for students, available from the MSC Box Office at boxoffice.tamu.edu. Prices will be higher at the door. Seating will be limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Price for the video streaming is $35, with reservations also available at the MSC Box Office site.

Sunday’s concert will begin with Barber’s Adagio for Strings, originally the second movement of his String Quartet, Op. 11. In 1938, two years after he composed it, Barber sent an orchestrated version to Arturo Toscanini, who conducted its premiere on radio before a live audience later that year.