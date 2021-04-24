Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra having in-person, online concert

The hall will be alive with the sound of music Sunday evening when the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra takes the stage for its first in-person concert in more than a year, featuring the music of three icons: Ludwig van Beethoven, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Samuel Barber.
The symphony will perform at 5 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church, 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan. The concert also will be streamed for patrons who don’t want to attend in person.
Tickets are $45 for adults and $16 for students, available from the MSC Box Office at boxoffice.tamu.edu. Prices will be higher at the door. Seating will be limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Price for the video streaming is $35, with reservations also available at the MSC Box Office site.
Sunday’s concert will begin with Barber’s Adagio for Strings, originally the second movement of his String Quartet, Op. 11. In 1938, two years after he composed it, Barber sent an orchestrated version to Arturo Toscanini, who conducted its premiere on radio before a live audience later that year.
Up next will be Mozart’s Symphony No. 35 in D major, K. 385. The composition also is known as the Haffner Symphony after the Salzburg family who commissioned it. The symphony began its life as the Haffner Serenade, commissioned in 1776 for the wedding of Marie Elizabeth Haffner to Franz Xavier Spath. Six years later, Mozart reworked the eight-movement Serenade into what became his Symphony No. 35.
The concert will conclude with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 in C major, Op. 21, which was composed sometime between 1795 and 1800. Beethoven dedicated the piece to early benefactor Baron Gottfried van Swieten. When the symphony premiered in Vienna on April 2, 1800, it established Beethoven’s reputation as a composer of note.
Sunday’s concert is sponsored by the Gilbert and Thyra Plass Charitable Trust.
Concerts for the remainder of this panademic-shortened season are:
• DSQ + BVSO, May 9 at the Brazos County Expo. The Dallas String Quartet will join the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra. The Dallas String Quartet bills itself as “Where Bach Meets Bon Jovi.” It released its latest recording of Dua Lipa’s Love Again. Sponsored by the Eugene Edge III Charitable Trust.
• Tangos and More, May 16, First Baptist Church in Bryan. The symphony presents a selection of tangos and other Latin selections, joined by the internationally acclaimed bandoneónist Julien Labro. Sponsored by the Gilbert and Thyra Plass Charitable Trust.
• Love & Devotion, June 13, First Baptist Church in Bryan. Jazz virtuoso Itamar Borochov and his quartet with pianist Rob Clearfield perform a world premiere composition with the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra. Sponsored by the Ham Family Trust. Clearfield is the son of the community’s Abe Clearfield and his late wife, Ruth.
• Asleep at the Wheel — The legendary kings of western swing, Asleep at the Wheel, headed by Ray Benson, will join the symphony to end the season in Texas style. Postponed from last year, the concert is not included in the season subscription package. Sponsored by the Clearfield family.
Season tickets are available from the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower.
Marcelo Bussiki is music director and conductor of the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra.
For more information, go to bvso.org.