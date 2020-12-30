Brazos Valley’s surge in hospitalizations brings familiar restrictions, frustrations

+3 Bryan-College Station community reflects on challenges amid 2020 pandemic Since March 17, when the county reported its first coronavirus case, the Brazos County Health District has reported 11,561 cases of the coronavirus.

Sullivan said the executive order is a consequence of numbers reaching an all-time high and state officials responding to the increase in cases throughout the state.

“Eventually, when we have widespread vaccinations and when we have herd immunity, we’ll be in a better spot, but we are just not there,” he said. “As we are not there, it is the old-school game plan that we’ve been talking about all of 2020, which is maintaining that fight. We cannot let down that guard. We have to maintain that through these winter months especially, so we’ve got a lot of work to do. I’m very concerned with the current trajectory.”

That game plan includes wearing masks, practicing social distancing and continuing hand hygiene, Sullivan said, pointing to private social gatherings are a main source of the increase in cases and hospitalizations.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters and local business owners acknowledged the increased numbers but said they are frustrated with the state-required restrictions. Peters said the limits are out of his control as part of the executive order.