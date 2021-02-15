Brazos Valley residents face wintry weather from arctic air

The Brazos Valley was bracing for a blast of arctic air on Sunday, with wintry weather forecast across much of the U.S. and snow expected as far south as the Texas Gulf Coast.

“Typically, we just don’t have quite this much cold air in place that far south,” said Marc Chenard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.

The storm has prompted officials across Texas, where temperatures were in the 70s last week, to advise residents to prepare for power outages and hazardous roads. Temperatures were expected to drop to below freezing by Sunday night.

Chenard said significant ice and up to 12 inches of snow were expected across parts of the southern Plains on Sunday and into Monday, with the most snowfall expected near the Oklahoma-Texas border.

In the Brazos Valley, where a winter storm warning was in effect through the day Monday, officials were predicting freezing rain to turn to snow overnight Sunday, with up to 6 inches of snow and ice expected.

Forecasters were saying overnight lows in College Station on Sunday could be 11 degrees with winds up to 25 mph.