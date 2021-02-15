Brazos Valley residents face wintry weather from arctic air

The Brazos Valley was bracing for a blast of arctic air on Sunday, with wintry weather forecast across much of the U.S. and snow expected as far south as the Texas Gulf Coast.
“Typically, we just don’t have quite this much cold air in place that far south,” said Marc Chenard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.
The storm has prompted officials across Texas, where temperatures were in the 70s last week, to advise residents to prepare for power outages and hazardous roads. Temperatures were expected to drop to below freezing by Sunday night.
Chenard said significant ice and up to 12 inches of snow were expected across parts of the southern Plains on Sunday and into Monday, with the most snowfall expected near the Oklahoma-Texas border.
In the Brazos Valley, where a winter storm warning was in effect through the day Monday, officials were predicting freezing rain to turn to snow overnight Sunday, with up to 6 inches of snow and ice expected.
Forecasters were saying overnight lows in College Station on Sunday could be 11 degrees with winds up to 25 mph.
Monday’s forecast included a high of 23 degrees and a low of 7, with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures weren’t expected to get above freezing until at least Wednesday.
Icy roads and hazardous driving conditions were reported across the region on Sunday, with authorities encouraging residents to stay off the roads when possible.
School districts across the Brazos Valley canceled Monday’s classes, with some opting for remote learning on Tuesday.
Texas A&M said all classes would be online Monday and Tuesday; Blinn College said all campuses would be closed Monday with no online classes taking place.
The Dallas area had a covering of snow by Sunday morning, with as much as 6 inches forecast.
Chenard said sleet and freezing rain could hit further south.
“We’re looking at potentially over a quarter inch of freezing rain, and that will cause significant impact,” Chenard said. “We may even see some freezing rain get as far as New Orleans by early Monday.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who issued a disaster declaration for all of the state’s 254 counties, warned on Saturday: “All of Texas is facing an extremely dangerous winter storm.”
Abbott, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson have each activated National Guard units to assist state agencies, such as rescuing stranded drivers.
The weather was affecting operations at airports across the area, with more than 700 flights canceled at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, and at Dallas Love Field most of the flights for Southwest Airlines, the airport’s main carrier, were canceled.
American Airlines said about 345 of their flights were canceled at DFW Airport, its hub, on Sunday, The airline said the storm was also affecting their flights across the region, with operations reduced and canceled at airports across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
Meanwhile, in the Pacific Northwest, tens of thousands of people were without power after a winter storm blanketed the region with ice and snow and made travel treacherous.